PolyU International Future Challenge 2026 launched to drive innovative ventures through cross-border network of Mainland Translational Research Institutes

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Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 May 2026 – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) held the Launch Ceremony of the PolyU International Future Challenge 2026 (PolyU IFC 2026), a flagship innovation and entrepreneurship competition, yesterday (13 May). With eight competition regions spanning Hong Kong and strategic Chinese Mainland cities, PolyU IFC 2026 invites local and global innovators and entrepreneurs to participate, converting their ideas into impactful ventures that address real-world challenges in these regions. The Launch Ceremony featured an insightful fireside chat and a sharing session with last year’s participants, drawing the keen participation of industry experts, scholars and startup representatives.

The Launch Ceremony of the PolyU International Future Challenge 2026 was officiated by Prof. Jin-Guang Teng, PolyU President (centre); Prof. Christopher Chao, Senior Vice President (Research and Innovation) (5th from left); Prof. Zijian Zheng, Vice President (Knowledge Transfer) (5th from right); Ms Amylia Chan, Interim Director of the Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship Office (4th from left); Prof. Changyuan Yu, Director of PolyU-Jinjiang Technology and Innovation Research Institute (4th from right); Prof. Yi-Qing Ni, Director of PolyU-Hangzhou Technology and Innovation Research Institute (3rd from left); Prof. Wu Chen, Director of Hefei Technology and Innovation Research Institute (3rd from right); Prof. George Q. Huang, Director of PolyU-Wuxi Technology and Innovation Research Institute (2nd from left); Prof. Mingguang He, Director of PolyU-Wuhan Technology and Innovation Research Institute (2nd from right); Prof. Tommy Minchen Wei, Director of PolyU-Qianhai Disruptive Technology and Innovation Research Centre (1st from left); and Prof. Chi-wai Do, Associate Director of PolyU-Nanjing Technology and Innovation Research Institute (1st from right).

In his opening remarks, Prof. Jin-Guang TENG, PolyU President, stated, “PolyU IFC reflects our deep commitment to driving innovation and nurturing top-quality talent for societal benefits. This year’s Challenge has been strategically aligned with the Nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan and focuses on the ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI)+’ initiative. Leveraging the robust network of PolyU Mainland Translational Research Institutes (MTRIs), it connects local and global innovators to regional industrial clusters, offering market opportunities across key industry domains spanning life sciences, advanced manufacturing, fintech, smart cities and aerospace.” He encouraged global talents to seize this invaluable opportunity to contribute to the social development of the competition regions while achieving personal growth.

Building on the success of the inaugural PolyU IFC last year, the competition returns with eight competition regions, spanning Shenzhen Qianhai, Jinjiang, Nanjing, Wuhan, Hong Kong, Hefei, Hangzhou and Wuxi. It aims to empower innovative talent to dream and deliver, supporting them in creating opportunities for the future of innovation while leveraging the cross-border network of PolyU MTRIs. All those who believe in the unlimited potential of AI+ and pursue technology-driven social impact are encouraged to turn their dreams into reality on the PolyU IFC 2026 stage. Participants will earn the chance to win a wealth of rewards and opportunities, including up to HK$120,000 (Hong Kong Region) or RMB100,000 (each Chinese Mainland region) for regional champion teams, who can then compete for greater honours and awards at the Grand Final. In addition to monetary prizes, participants will also have the opportunity to connect with Chinese Mainland markets via the University’s MTRI network, join local and overseas entrepreneurial visits, secure commercialisation support from the PolyVentures startup ecosystem, access PolyU’s established network of investors and corporate leaders, receive mentorship from industry experts and obtain tuition sponsorship for the PolyU Master of Technology Entrepreneurship programme. Moreover, all participants will be entitled to join the “KT&E Skills Acceleration Hub” training series to enhance their innovation and entrepreneurship skillsets.

With AI+ at its core and the vision to bring positive impact to local industries and societal wellbeing, PolyU IFC 2026 strategically focuses on five industry domains: Life Sciences and Healthcare, Advanced Manufacturing and Microelectronics, Digital Economy and FinTech, Smart City and Green Living, as well as Aerospace and Aviation Technology. The focus domains of each competition region are outlined as follows:

Competition Regions Industry Domains Life Sciences and Healthcare Advanced Manufacturing and Microelectronics Digital Economy and FinTech Smart City and Green Living Aerospace and Aviation Technology Qianhai X

X



X

X

Jinjiang X

X



X



Nanjing X

X



X

X

Wuhan X

X







Hong Kong X

X

X

X

X

Hefei X





X

X

Hangzhou X

X

X

X



Wuxi X

X



X

X



PolyU is in discussion with government authorities, enterprises and institutions across Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland to secure their participation as sponsors, strategic partners and supporting organisations of the Challenge, offering them enhanced brand visibility, cross‑border market exposure and access to top innovative talents. By building a robust cross-border innovation platform, PolyU and its partners will jointly drive innovation and create long-term value for society by leveraging synergistic collaboration. During the Launch Ceremony fireside chat, Mr Albert WONG, former CEO of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, engaged in a thought-provoking dialogue with Prof. YANG Hongxia, Associate Dean (Global Engagement) of the PolyU Faculty of Computer and Mathematical Sciences; Executive Director of the PolyU Academy for Artificial Intelligence; and Chair Professor of Generative Artificial Intelligence. The speakers explored a range of topics that included the innovation ecosystem, tomorrow’s ventures and talents, AI democratisation, and translational research, from both industry and academic perspectives. This exchange marked the start of the competition, inspiring everyone with an aspiration for innovation and entrepreneurship. Local and global applications are now open for all IFC 2026 competition regions, with the official application deadline set for 14 June. Regional finals will run from August to November, while regional top teams will compete at the Grand Final in January next year. For details of the Challenge, please visit the official website.

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