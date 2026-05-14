Tribute to Sir Kenneth Keith

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Source: New Zealand Government

Attorney-General Chris Bishop has paid tribute to the life and contribution of the Rt Hon Sir Kenneth Keith ONZ KBE PC KC, who has died aged 88.

“Sir Kenneth Keith was one of New Zealand’s most distinguished jurists, legal scholars, and public servants,” Mr Bishop says.

“Across a remarkable career spanning more than six decades, Sir Kenneth made an extraordinary contribution to New Zealand law, international law, legal education, and law reform.

“He served New Zealand at the very highest levels, including as a Judge of the Court of Appeal, one of the inaugural Judges of the Supreme Court, a member of the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, and as the first New Zealander elected to the International Court of Justice.

“Sir Kenneth’s career reflected the very best of New Zealand’s legal tradition: independence, rigour, fairness, service, and a deep commitment to the rule of law.

“He was also a major figure in law reform. As a founding member and, for a time, President of the Law Commission, he helped shape enduring work across a wide range of areas, including accident compensation, legislation, succession law, and the accessibility and coherence of New Zealand’s statute book.

“His influence was not confined to the courtroom. Generations of lawyers learned from him as a teacher, scholar, mentor, and colleague. His writing and thinking helped shape New Zealand’s understanding of public law, international law, and the role of law in a democratic society.

“Sir Kenneth also made an important contribution to New Zealand’s place in the world. He was part of New Zealand’s legal team in the Nuclear Tests cases before the International Court of Justice, served in the United Nations Secretariat, and later sat on the ICJ himself, bringing New Zealand’s voice and values to the world’s principal judicial organ.

“His service was recognised with some of New Zealand’s highest honours, including appointment as a Member of the Order of New Zealand.

“Sir Kenneth’s legacy is immense. He helped build and strengthen many of the institutions that underpin New Zealand’s legal system, and he did so with humility, intellect, and a lifelong commitment to public service.

“On behalf of the Government, I extend my condolences to Sir Kenneth’s family, friends, colleagues, former students, and the wider legal community. New Zealand is better for his life and service.”

MIL OSI