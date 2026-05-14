Slip closes State Highway 6, upper Buller Gorge Road

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZTA

State Highway 6 and the upper Buller Gorge Road which straddles the West Coast and Tasman regions is closed on Thursday morning because of a large slip.

The slip is blocking the road near the Eight Mile Creek Bridge and includes large downed trees.

The section of State Highway 6, between the intersection with state highways 65 and 69, has been closed since early Thursday morning.

The slip follows recent heavy rain on the West Coast.

Motorists are able to take a detour.

Westbound traffic should go onto SH65, turn right onto SH7 at Springs Junction, then right onto SH69 at Reefton and then going on to return to SH6.

The reverse applies for eastbound traffic.

The Transport Agency advises motorists to consider delaying their journey or using an alternative route.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand