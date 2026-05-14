NZ-born composer Mark Smythe dies suddenly on hiking trip at 53

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Mark Smythe, a New Zealand-born composer based in Los Angeles, has died during a hiking trip over the weekend.

His sister Kate Ward-Smythe said in a post on social media, that he collapsed and passed away suddenly whilst hiking with friends on Mount Wilson in LA, on Saturday.

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Smythe was a composer of film and concert music, and his score for the Australian horror film The Reef: Stalked was nominated for both the SCL Awards in the US and the World Soundtrack Awards in Belgium.

He was also the department head for composing for visual media at the Los Angeles College of Music.

Kate Ward-Smythe said in her post that she’s grateful to her brother’s friends who tried to hard to resuscitate him, alongside first-responders.

“Mark was a strong larger than life connector in LA, as a professor, composer, musician, and loyal friend. He was also fiercely talented, and an absolute cheerleader for music performance and recording across multiple genres.

“He was only just getting started and had so much more to give .. We are heartbroken and trying to process this tragedy, as are all Mark’s friends and family,” she said.

Smythe’s obituary said a private cremation and ceremony will be held in LA then there will be a celebration of Mark’s life and music held in Nelson.

It said he would be “forever remembered in the hearts and minds of all whose lives he blessed with his beautiful music and generous presence”.

Smythe is remembered by his family in New Zealand including his father Brian Smythe; mother Ginny Ward; sisters Pepe Becker and Kate Ward- Smythe; Brian’s wife Liz; Ginny’s partner Paul; nephews Daniel, Thomas and Nick Becker; niece Ella Ward- Smythe; and extended family as well as friends.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand