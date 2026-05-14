Public hospitals to save millions on drug-eluting stents

Source: PHARMAC

Pharmac has secured an ongoing supply of drug-eluting stents for public hospitals at a great price following a competitive procurement process.

Public hospitals save an estimated $1.2 million each year under a new agreement awarding Principal Supply Status for permanent coronary drug-eluting stents to Medtronic New Zealand, 1 June 2026.

Drug‑eluting stents are small tubes placed in narrowed or blocked heart arteries to restore blood flow and help prevent future blockages.

Pharmac’s Director of Medical Devices, Catherine Epps, says 10,000 drug-eluting stents are a used every year in our public hospitals, so it is vital New Zealand has an ongoing supply.

“In this case we have secured a consistent supply of clinically suitable stents at a great price. This means hospitals will be able to invest savings into new and emerging technologies.”

Under the agreement Medtronic will supply 65% of drug-eluting stents to public hospitals for three years. The remaining 35% of stents can be sourced from alternative suppliers, meaning hospitals have choice and can continue using other brands if needed.

Consultation feedback received in April supported the Medtronic Resolute Onyx drug-eluting stent and cost savings arising from the agreement.

Some people wanted assurances that Medtronic could support hospitals with this change.

Medtronic will provide Health NZ personnel with training, education and clinical case support throughout the term of the agreement. Pharmac are confident that Medtronic’s New Zealand based team are well equipped to do this and will work closely with them during the transition period.

Pharmac and Health New Zealand (Health NZ) have been working closely on a new approach to the procurement of hospital and medical devices since late last year. They will now work together to transition public hospitals to the new stents.

There will be a transition period from 1 June 2026 to 30 September 2026 to allow public hospitals to undertake any required training and education and change over to the new stock of drug-eluting stents.

“We’re really pleased to be able to proceed with this agreement,” says Epps. “We’ve negotiated great value on stents that suit most patients, while still ensuring hospitals have the flexibility to use alternatives when required.”