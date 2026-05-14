Pakake pup struck by vehicle

Post

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 14 May 2026

The call comes after a male New Zealand sea lion/pakake pup was found dead on a Catlins coastal road with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

DOC Murihiku Operations Manager John McCarroll says the death of the animal is a sad reminder of why drivers in the area should always be vigilant – especially at night.

“Otago and Southland are becoming a hot spot for pakake, with numbers growing each year. This means we should expect to see more pakake in coastal areas – and when roads intersect with their natural habitat, we need to always be on the lookout,” John says.

“There were only nine pups born in the Catlins area this season, so losing one will still have an impact on the population here overall.”

The incident was reported to DOC on 7 May. A five-month-old male sea lion was found on the side of Hinahina Rd near the Catlins Boating Club.

John says the return of pakake to our coastlines is a conservation success story, particularly when the main populations in the New Zealand subantarctic continue to face decline.

“Our coastal communities can be excellent advocates for the species, and everyone has a role to play in keeping both the wildlife and themselves safe.

“Keep speeds down, always be on the lookout and be prepared to stop – you never know what’s around the corner.

“If you come across an injured pakake while out naturing, please contact us on 0800 DOC HOT so we can respond accordingly.”

Anyone with any information on the recent incident is encouraged to contact DOC.

Background information

New Zealand sea lions are one of the rarest sea lion species in the world and are only found in New Zealand. Most of the population are found in the New Zealand subantarctic, at Campbell and Auckland islands, however there are emerging colonies on mainland New Zealand.

A population near Dunedin became the first mainland population to birth more than 35 pups – the minimum number to reach breeding colony status – earlier this year.

New Zealand sea lions have a conservation status of Nationally Endangered.

NATURE LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM HERE Nature isn’t scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It’s behind our identity and our way of life.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

MIL OSI