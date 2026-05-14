Foreign Minister welcomes Deputy PM of Lao PDR to New Zealand

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Source: New Zealand Government

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters has welcomed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR), His Excellency Thongsavan Phomvihane, on his first official visit to New Zealand.

“New Zealand’s relationship with Lao PDR is grounded in a long-standing development partnership, with support focused on unexploded ordnance clearance, inclusive economic growth, and education, alongside wider regional and multilateral cooperation,” Mr Peters says.

To coincide with the visit, Mr Peters announced support for rural communities through the Partnering for Impact programme. In partnership with Save the Children New Zealand, World Vision New Zealand, and Christian Blind Mission, the initiatives will support livelihoods, economic outcomes, and food security for vulnerable populations.

“These partnerships are about practical delivery – improving people’s lives, strengthening communities and supporting long‑term resilience,” Mr Peters says.

In their formal talks, Mr Peters and Deputy Prime Minister Phomvihane discussed engagement in regional institutions such as ASEAN, and New Zealand’s ongoing development cooperation, education, trade, and people-to-people links with Laos.

Deputy Prime Minister Phomvihane is the first high-level visitor to New Zealand from Lao PDR since 2016.

“This visit builds on over 60 years of diplomatic relations between New Zealand and Laos and reflects our long‑standing commitment to increased engagement with Southeast Asia,” Mr Peters says.

Deputy Prime Minister Thongsavan Phomvihane departs New Zealand on Friday.

MIL OSI