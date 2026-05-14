House fire, Mairehau, Christchurch

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Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute the following to Superintendent Lane Todd, Christchurch Metro Area Commander:

Emergency services are attending a house fire on Whitehall Street in Christchurch tonight.

About 8.25pm, reports were made that a house was on fire with people unaccounted for.

Two people have suffered critical injuries.

We are working to determine how many people remain outstanding.

Police are on the scene with cordons in place in Whitehall Street and Hills Road.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area as emergency services work at the scene.

Further information will be released when it comes available.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI