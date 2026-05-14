Fuutura launches non-custodial multi-asset trading protocol with identity attestation at the protocol layer

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Source: Media Outreach

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 May 2026 – Fuutura has introduced a unified trading protocol that combines self-custody, on-chain identity, and access to multiple asset classes within one connected architecture. At the centre of the design sits a single rule: each user verifies once, holds their own keys throughout, and operates independently across every product the platform offers.

Where much of the crypto industry has pursued visibility through disconnected tools running on competing chains, Fuutura has worked outside the spotlight for years. The team has been engineering the foundational infrastructure required to deliver financial access to the billions whose participation has been blocked by the legacy system.

The launch brings three products to market under the Fuutura name. Fuutura Identity, Fuutura Wallet, and Fuutura Trade have each been designed to stand alone while reinforcing the capabilities of the others.

Fuutura Trade has been described by the team as the trading layer crypto has spent fifteen years trying to build. The protocol is non-custodial and multi-chain, engineered for traders unwilling to compromise on architecture. On-chain execution. Cross-chain liquidity. A revolutionary single environment for the full range of on-chain digital assets: cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, governance and utility tokens, liquid staking tokens, wrapped assets, LP tokens, and other digital and tokenised assets. The protocol already knows the trader is verified, recognises the keys they hold, and trusts them to act on their own behalf.

No platform-managed orderbook. No off-chain matching. No third party with the keys.

The protocol works for the trader. Not the venue. Not the custodian. Not the intermediary.

That’s the difference.

“We didn’t set out to build another exchange. We set out to build the trading layer that’s missing from crypto. Non-custodial, on-chain, multi-chain, with identity attestation handled at the protocol layer rather than at every product. Once you build that architecture, the rest of the ecosystem becomes possible. Wallet, Identity, Trade. They all run on the same foundation, and that’s why the protocol can recognise the user and trust them to act on their own behalf without intermediaries getting in the way,” said Ellis McGrath, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Fuutura.

The Fuutura Identity product sits beneath the wider ecosystem as its trust layer. Verification runs through biometric authentication and liveness detection, paired with document recognition and AML screening, before producing an on-chain attestation linked directly to the user’s wallet. That attestation is then recognised across every product Fuutura operates. A single verification covers all subsequent interactions, with compliance happening within the protocol rather than at the entry to each individual product.

This is what gives Trade the ability to identify its user without running KYC a second time. It is also what allows Wallet to function with no intermediary involvement. Identity becomes the architecture itself.

Fuutura Wallet sits at the centre of the ecosystem as its custody and control layer. The wallet is non-custodial and multi-chain. Users retain their keys, direct the movement of their assets, and authorise their own transactions. It operates across blockchains and serves as the entry point to every Fuutura product, without surrendering custody to a third party at any stage.

The principle is simple: ownership is not delegated.

“The promise of crypto has always been that users could participate in finance without giving up custody, identity, or access. The reason that promise hasn’t delivered is that the architecture wasn’t there. Identity, custody, and execution have lived in separate places, and the user has paid the cost. Fuutura is being built so they live in one place, at the protocol layer, where they belong,” said Oliver Cook, Co-founder of Fuutura.

Three products are ready for launch. Additional products are under active development, each engineered to broaden identity usage, deepen wallet integration, and expand the reach of the ecosystem as Fuutura scales.

This is the broader vision Fuutura is working toward: a compliance-first financial ecosystem designed to deliver inclusion at a global scale, with the user positioned at its centre.

Digital asset risk.

Digital assets are high-risk and their value may fall as well as rise. Trading digital assets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Forward-looking statements.

This document contains forward-looking statements regarding Fuutura, its technology, products, business plans and future conduct, including statements relating to the phased rollout of the ecosystem, regulatory engagement and licensing outcomes, geographic expansion, and market ambitions. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words such as “building,” “plans,” “intends,” “expects,” “designed to,” “anticipates” and similar expressions, as well as by statements regarding future outcomes, ambitions or strategic direction.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those expressed. These include, without limitation, changes in the regulatory environment across jurisdictions; the availability and timing of licensing or authorisation; developments in digital asset markets; technological and cybersecurity risks; operational risks; counterparty and third-party risks; the pace of product development; and other factors beyond Fuutura’s control.

No offer or advice.

Nothing in this document constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation to purchase, investment advice, or a recommendation in respect of any digital asset, crypto-asset, token, security, or financial product or instrument. Fuutura’s products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions and may be subject to regulatory restrictions. Access to Fuutura’s platform is restricted to residents of jurisdictions where its services are permitted.

No duty to update.

Fuutura undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Restricted Jurisdictions.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO, OR USE BY, PERSONS IN RESTRICTED JURISDICTIONS.

This communication is directed exclusively at persons outside, and must not be acted upon by any person in or resident of, the United Kingdom, the European Union or European Economic Area (including Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway), Switzerland, the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan, any FATF-listed high-risk or monitored jurisdiction, or any jurisdiction subject to comprehensive United Nations, European Union, United Kingdom or United States sanctions (the “Restricted Jurisdictions”). It is not an offer, solicitation, inducement or recommendation in respect of any digital asset, token, security or financial product. Fuutura holds no regulatory authorisation in any Restricted Jurisdiction; its products and services are not available to persons in or resident of any Restricted Jurisdiction; and access to Fuutura’s platform is restricted at the onboarding and protocol level.

https://fuutura.com/

Hashtag: #Fuutura

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.