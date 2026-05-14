Health – HIV diagnosis continue to decline but elimination will require bold action

Source: Burnett Foundation Aotearoa



New figures show HIV diagnoses in Aotearoa New Zealand continue to decline, marking real progress toward ending local HIV transmission – but health leaders warn this progress is not being shared equally, and that expanded testing is urgently needed to prevent new infections being missed.

Data released today by the University of Otago HIV Epidemiology Group shows 80 people were first diagnosed with HIV in Aotearoa New Zealand in 2025, down from 99 the year before (19% decline), and continuing a long-term downward trend. Crucially, the number of people who both acquired and were diagnosed HIV in New Zealand decreased to 47, from 61 in 2024.

“This is real progress, and it shows that prevention, testing and treatment are working,” says Liz Gibbs, Chief Executive of Burnett Foundation Aotearoa. “Fewer diagnosis each year are a reflection of decades of science, advocacy, community leadership, and investment in testing, treatment and the wide availability of prevention tools like PrEP, working in concert towards a goal of HIV elimination.”

However, it’s not all good news, 47% of diagnosis are being diagnosed late, and Māori diagnoses continue to remain disproportionately high.

“In 2025 alone, one in three men who have sex with men (MSM) diagnosed with HIV were Māori,” says Gibbs. “And with almost half of all cases being diagnosed late, it shows that we need to step up our game to reach people earlier.”

“As HIV transmissions decrease, it becomes harder to find people with HIV without expanding testing” says Gibbs. “Early diagnosis protects individual health and prevents onward transmission. Testing earlier, more often and more people is essential.”

Gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM) remain the group most affected by HIV, making up 60 percent of diagnoses in 2025. While locally acquired HIV among MSM has fallen by around 50 percent since 2010, the University of Otago data shows this drop has occurred mostly among European MSM. Numbers among Māori and other ethnic groups of MSM have increased or remained the same.

Burnett Foundation Aotearoa is calling for greater investment in HIV testing, including expanded funding for community-led, culturally appropriate services and system-level changes such as opt-out HIV testing in Emergency Departments and other high-contact healthcare settings.

“Routine, opt-out testing makes HIV testing normal, not exceptional,” Gibbs says. “Emergency Departments are a critical touchpoint for people who may never otherwise be offered a test. Changes like these can add up to make a huge difference.”

Overall, locally acquired HIV infections have fallen by 45 percent since the 2010 baseline set by the National HIV Action Plan – a significant achievement, but still well short of the 90 percent reduction target by 2030.

“We’re heading in the right direction, but progress is fragile,” says Gibbs. “Now is not the time to step back. We need bold action on equity, stigma reduction, better outreach to all communities, and smarter testing so no one is left behind as we work towards an HIV-free Aotearoa.”