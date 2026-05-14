Appointments – Aktive announces Board of Trustees changes

Source: Aktive



Aktive has today announced changes to its Board of Trustees, effective 1 July 2026 for a three-year period.

Tom Irvine (Ngāti Whātua and Ngā Puhi), and Jada MacFie (Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, Ngāti Kauwhata and Ngāti Paoa) have been confirmed as new Trustees, with current Trustees Shelley Katae MNZM (Te Rarawa and Ngāti Porou) and Dr Mataroria Lyndon MBChB, MPH, PhD (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Wai and Waikato) concluding their terms.

Mr Irvine is Director – Strategic Projects with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, Whai Maia and more recently as Acting Director of the Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki. Mr Irvine holds a range of governance roles spanning arts, civic, and community organisations, including Tangata Whenua Member on the Hauraki Gulf Forum and Trustee for Taumata Toi-a-Iwi.

Ms MacFie is the Chief Executive (Tumu Kaimahi) of Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, appointed in 2023 after several years in governance roles with the trust. She previously held senior executive positions at Tāmaki Regeneration Company, leading community connection, people experience, and equity-focused initiatives across major urban regeneration projects. Ms MacFie is also a Global Women Break Through Leadership Scholar.

“We are delighted to welcome Tom and Jada to the Board,” says Jason Shoebridge, Aktive Board Chair. “They bring significant experience which will strengthen the Board’s collective capability, further reinforcing our commitment to strong governance and meaningful connection with the communities we serve.”

Mr Irvine notes: “Aktive’s kaupapa strongly aligns with my focus on people, place, and purpose. I am pleased to join the Board and work alongside fellow Trustees, partners, and communities to help strengthen the system that supports wellbeing through physical activity and sport.”

Ms MacFie adds: “Aktive’s focus on equity and connection strongly aligns with my values, and I am honoured to join the Board to support Aktive’s important work across Tāmaki Makaurau.”

Mr Shoebridge also acknowledges departing Board Members Ms Katae and Dr Lyndon. “We are incredibly appreciative of both Shelley’s and Mataroria’s governance contribution which have helped to further advance Aktive’s vision and strategic priorities,” says Mr Shoebridge. “We thank them both for their significant contribution, expertise and valuable guidance through periods of growth and change, and we wish them every success for their future endeavours.”

Ms Katae comments: “I am proud to be handing over the baton to two great mana-whenua leaders who will strengthen the insights and connections to whānau and communities in Tāmaki Makaurau and provide wise navigational advice at a governance level given their respective backgrounds. I would like to mihi to Jennah’s and Jason’s leadership over the years, in particular as they have led the organisation to a more impactful position during their tenure. It has been an absolute honour to serve the kaupapa of Aktive for more than seven years alongside my board colleagues.”

Dr Lyndon says: “I’m grateful to have contributed to Aktive’s kaupapa and journey. I’ve valued the opportunity to progress equity and Māori outcomes, recognising the vital role physical activity plays in supporting hauora for whānau. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made to better support tamariki, rangatahi, whānau Māori, and underserved communities across Tāmaki Makaurau, and I wish the team all the very best as they continue this important mahi.”

The appointment of Mr Irvine and Ms MacFie was made by Aktive’s Selection and Performance Committee. In accordance with the composition requirements of Aktive’s Trust Deed, the Selection and Performance Committee comprised Jason Shoebridge, Aktive Chair; Mataroria Lyndon, Aktive Trustee; Kenneth Aiolupotea, Auckland Council representative; Bron Hall, Sport New Zealand Ihi Aotearoa representative; and Amy Tea, Independent Governance Expert.