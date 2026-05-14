From Desktops to Smartphones: Southeast Asia’s Trading Transformation

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Source: Media Outreach

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 May 2026 – The finance industry in Southeast Asia is changing very rapidly, Singapore’s long-standing dominance giving way to the emerging technology markets of Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Vietnam alone saw domestic securities trading accounts climb to 12.26 million by February 2026, according to VSDC.

JustMarkets delivers the tools and support for traders at every level to trade on their own terms.

Gone are the days when traders used their desktop terminals. Now, all of this can be done through a smartphone. The use of mobile internet increases day by day, owing to cheap smartphones and improved connections. While Singapore and Malaysia have become the leaders in terms of fintech adaptation, countries like Indonesia and Vietnam are predominantly mobile-first.

Moreover, financial literacy increases in the region every single day, particularly when it comes to young generations. As one can see from statistics, in the Philippines, for example, the proportion of retail investors aged 18–29 equals 26.5%. In Indonesia, over half of all 16.2 million registered investors are under 30.

Factors Driving the Mobile Trading Boom

Here are some factors behind the popularity of mobile trading:

Availability – a trader can start without high capital and expensive equipment;

Speed – instant execution and live updating allow reacting to market shifts rapidly;

Functionality – modern applications offer tools such as charts, indicators, and AI support for analysis;

Localization – applications offer local payment methods like GCash, OVO, and GrabPay, as well as language support.

All this makes trading more accessible to the wider community of users.

JustMarkets Meeting the Region’s Demands

Brokers have an important part in driving the process. JustMarkets offers all of the advantages described above in its trading app for Southeast Asian clients:

Integrated TradingView charts for in-depth analysis;

Instant and efficient execution even in tough market conditions;

Ability to trade with a leverage of up to 1:3000;

Localized service that offers regional payment options, different language packs, and support 24/7.

JustMarkets delivers the tools and support for traders at every level to trade on their own terms.

New Habits of Traders

Investors in Southeast Asia are mostly mobile-first and rely heavily on technology. This is clearly visible in Thailand, where internet trading now accounts for 24.61% of all stock exchange activity, supported by 6.82 million active online trading accounts as of February 2026. Many traders do not limit themselves to trading only, finding it necessary to combine this activity with entrepreneurship or freelancing.

Also, governments are actively involved in the growth of fintech companies, working on regulating and improving the infrastructure of the industry in the region.

The Next Chapter in Southeast Asia’s Trading

Technology will always remain the main driver of trading. Artificial intelligence, automation, and analysis of consumer sentiment will provide personalization of this activity for clients. Blockchain technology and new generation mobile connections will make it much faster and more transparent. This will help traders across Southeast Asia align their financial ambitions with the tools to achieve them.

Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market conditions can change rapidly, and losses may exceed deposits. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

Hashtag: #JustMarkets #trading

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.