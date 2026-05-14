BusinessNZ – More bark, less bureaucracy for animal and plant products

Source: BusinessNZ



Proposed changes to agricultural, horticultural and veterinary product regulation will slash red tape, improve productivity and innovation across the primary sector, and be a comfort for pet owners across the country, BusinessNZ says.

Director of Advocacy Catherine Beard says streamlining approval pathways and reducing unnecessary duplication should help businesses access new tools and technologies more efficiently, while maintaining appropriate safeguards.

“If successfully implemented as a risk-based system, these proposed changes will dramatically increase the availability of the latest modern treatments for animals and plant growth in New Zealand.

“New Zealand’s primary sector operates in an increasingly competitive global environment, so it is important our regulatory settings support innovation, productivity and timely access to new products.

“Greater recognition of trusted overseas assessments and a more proportionate approach to lower-risk products should help reduce delays and compliance costs, while still maintaining confidence in the system.

“The current regulatory regime does not match the risk for some medicines, which means New Zealand’s pet owners have been missing out on the latest cancer and pain relief treatments available elsewhere around the world, because firms find our small market regulation too costly, slow and uncertain.

“This is an issue which BusinessNZ and our members have been advocating for, for some time now. We congratulate Ministers Hoggard and Grigg, MPI and Ministry for Regulation officials for this sensible change that will make a practical difference to our economy – and companions.”