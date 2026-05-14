Fleeing suspect cornered on church roof by police, dogs, and a drone

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Inspector Renée Perkins Kāpiti Mana Area Commander

A fleeing motorist who allegedly drove while disqualified across Porirua overnight will now face more charges.

At about 12.30 this morning, 14 May, Kāpiti Mana Police identified a vehicle displaying a licence plate that did not match the make and model. Further inquiries revealed the car to be stolen.

The driver was previously disqualified from driving and should not have been behind the wheel.

Under red and blue lights, officers signalled for the vehicle to stop, however the man continued driving through Porirua.

The vehicle came to a stop on Grays Road, Plimmerton and the driver ran from the vehicle and jumped a number of fences.

He was tracked by Police Dog units and discarded his hoodie with two police dogs close behind him.

A short time later one of the police dogs indicated a person had recently climbed onto the roof of a nearby church.

A Police drone operator located the driver hiding on the roof where he was taken into custody without incident.

A 33-year-old Kāpiti man will appear in the Porirua District Court today facing a number of charges.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI