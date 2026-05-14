Banyan Group Residences Brings Latest Phuket Property Launches to Singapore

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 May 2026 – Banyan Group Residences is bringing three of its most anticipated new residential launches to Singapore this month, with a two-day sales exhibition taking place at Fairmont Singapore, Orchard Room (4F) on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 May 2026, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. The event offers Singapore buyers a rare opportunity to explore and invest in some of Phuket’s most compelling new addresses, with dedicated sales teams on hand for private consultations.

Angsana Golf Residences Topaz

The exhibitions follow a year of record residential sales for Banyan Group Residences, as growing numbers of global investors look to Phuket as a safe haven for capital – drawn by the island’s political stability, strong rental yields, year-round lifestyle appeal, and the relative value it continues to offer against comparable markets. Demand has been particularly robust from buyers across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, with Singapore consistently ranking among the Group’s top source markets worldwide.

The three projects on show represent some of the most exciting new additions to Laguna Phuket – Asia’s premier integrated resort destination – and span a range of living concepts, price points, and design inspirations, united by the hallmark quality and hospitality expertise of Banyan Group Residences, Asia’s leading branded residential developer by volume.

“Singapore has long been one of our most important buyer markets, and we’re delighted to be returning with what we believe is our strongest line-up yet,” said Stuart Reading, Managing Director of Banyan Group Residences. “Whether you’re looking for a holiday retreat, a permanent base in a world-class resort community, or a smart long-term investment, this exhibition offers something genuinely compelling. High-quality property in a prime location at Laguna Phuket still represents outstanding value compared to equivalent homes in Singapore or other major cities.”

Bellaguna Lake Residences

Brand new blocks of Bellaguna Lake Residences will be revealed for the first time at the exhibition. Set beside a shimmering lake within Laguna Phuket – steps from Bang Tao Beach – the development takes its design cues from the sleek lines of a contemporary luxury yacht. Five elegantly elongated buildings feature dark wave-like façades and warm, light-filled interiors, with generous private terraces overlooking the lagoon. Residences include one- to three-bedroom condominiums and two- to three-bedroom penthouses with private rooftop pools, as well as a brand new category of two-bedroom residences with private pool.

Bellaguna is Banyan Group Residences’ newest residential brand, conceived specifically for premium year-round living outside of hotel inventory – yet fully supported by the Group’s renowned hospitality management standards.

Bellaguna Golf Residences

Set on land that once formed part of Phuket’s historic tin-mining landscape, Bellaguna Golf Residences draws its design identity from that heritage – soft horizontal lines and sculpted contours reinterpreted through a contemporary tropical lens. Low-rise buildings unfold amid lush gardens and a signature free-form pool, overlooking the fairways of the championship Laguna Golf Phuket course. A brand new block has also just been released for this project, which features a compact one-bedroom configuration, alongside one- to three-bedroom condominiums and two- to three-bedroom penthouses with private pools and sunset golf views.

Angsana Golf Residences Topaz

Inspired by the clarity and elegance of the topaz gemstone, Angsana Golf Residences Topaz comprises three gracefully curved low-rise buildings set within Laguna Phuket, with Sino-Portuguese design accents that subtly reference Phuket’s cultural heritage. The development offers two- and three-bedroom residences and exclusive penthouses with private rooftop pools, all enjoying panoramic views of the golf course, mountains, and the Andaman Sea. A signature rooftop ring-shaped pool completes the picture.

Show units are now available for all three projects at the Laguna Property Sales Gallery.

Banyan Living

Banyan Group has recently launched Banyan Living, a residential rental and marketing platform created to support owners of branded residences across the Group’s portfolio, while offering guests a professionally managed alternative to traditional home‑sharing platforms.

Developed as a structured, hospitality-led rental ecosystem, Banyan Living enables private owners to generate income from their residences, while providing guests who rent the properties assurance of the design integrity and professional service standards associated with Banyan Group.

Why Phuket, Why Now

Phuket continues to attract growing international interest as both a lifestyle destination and an investment market. Within Laguna Phuket, nationals of some 70 countries have chosen to make the resort community their home, drawn by year-round tropical living, world-class amenities, international schools, medical facilities, and a level of quality and security that is difficult to match elsewhere in the region.

Banyan Group Residences anticipates launching up to USD 1 billion in new luxury residential projects in Phuket over the next two to three years, reflecting the Group’s confidence in the market and the enduring strength of demand from international buyers.

Prospective buyers are welcome to visit the exhibition at Fairmont Singapore, Orchard Room (4F), on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 May 2026, between 11:00 am and 6:00 pm. Private appointments can be arranged in advance by contacting the team directly.

Hashtag: #BanyanGroup #BanyanGroupResidences #LagunaPhuket

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