Watch live: Christopher Luxon on what global chaos means for Budget 2026

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ will livestream the Prime Minister’s pre-Budget speech in Auckland that is due to start at 1pm at the top of this page.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to give a speech focussing on geopolitics, New Zealand’s role in the world, and the impact it will have on this year’s government Budget.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis will deliver her third Budget on 28 May in what are constrained fiscal times.

The conflict in Iran and the global fuel crisis it has triggered required a certain level of re-forecasting and reprioritising of the Budget in recent months.

There are no pre-Budget announcements expected in Christopher Luxon’s speech to a Business NZ audience on Wednesday, though some are due to trickle out from other ministers in the coming days.

RNZ / Louis Dunham

The only policy announced to date is the scrapping of the third year of fees-free tertiary study.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand