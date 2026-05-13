TP’s AI-powered debt collection solution recovers up to 40% debt, improves efficiency and saves costs

Post

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 May 2026 – Global digital business services leader TP (ex-Teleperformance) today reported that its award-winning AI-powered collections solution, TP.ai FAB Collect, matched human-level customer satisfaction scores while delivering a 40% debt recovery rate in live client deployments.

Collections are emerging as a critical lever for both financial performance and customer retention. Regional institutions including the Asian Development Bank have identified digital transformation of financial services and credit infrastructure as a strategic priority across Asia, while rising consumer delinquencies are increasing pressure on banks to modernise servicing and collections operations.

However, debt collection remains one of banking’s most complex challenges, as lenders struggle to improve recovery rates without damaging customer relationships. AI-driven, human-supported debt collection models are emerging as a potential way forward to help lenders tackle rising credit risk and changing borrower behaviour. TP.ai FAB Collect is designed by training AI on decades of human collections expertise and deploying it where volume demands scale, so human advisors can focus on preserving customer relationships.

From Recovery to Relationship Management

TP.ai FAB Collect empowers lenders to operationalise more predictive, customer-centric engagement at scale, moving beyond traditional recovery models without adding friction to the customer experience. Built on TP’s proprietary TP.ai FAB (Foundational AI Backbone) framework, the solution integrates advanced analytics, AI-driven decisioning, and omnichannel engagement to improve recovery outcomes while maintaining compliance and customer trust.

“We trained our AI on 40 years of human collections expertise. Now it handles the first wave, so our human advisors can focus on the conversations that truly matter. TP.ai FAB Collect has produced results across debt recovery, promise-to-pay and overall customer satisfaction.” explains Assaf Tarnopolsky, TP’s Chief Business Development & Customer Officer, APAC.

When deployed by a leading financial institution, TP.ai FAB Collect’s AI agents achieved a customer satisfaction (CSAT) score that was slightly higher than human agents while also achieving a 40% debt recovery rate. At a leading telecommunications company, AI agents adapted outreach to customers based on local payment behaviour, achieving a 7%-point improvement in the pay-to-contact ratio compared to the human-only model. The solution also improved recovery performance over time while reducing collections costs by 40% compared to a human-only model.

TP.ai FAB Collect was recognised with a 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award by the Business Intelligence Group and was named Technology of the Year by the Excellence in Customer Service awards.

https://www.tp.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearetpgroup/

https://x.com/wearetpgroup

https://www.facebook.com/wearetpgroup

https://www.instagram.com/wearetpgroup/

Hashtag: #TPAPAC #TPaiFAB

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.