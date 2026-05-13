Update: Arrests made following road-rage assault, Hamilton

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Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Shane Tuhi, Hamilton City CIB:

Hamilton Police have arrested and charged two men in relation to a road-rage assault in February.

On Friday 27 February, around 9am, Police responded to an assault at the intersection of Massey Street and Korimako Street in Frankton, which left the victim in serious condition. The offenders fled the area in a vehicle prior to emergency service’s arrival, and the victim was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Police conducted enquiries and established that the assault appeared to be a road-rage incident, which started on Higgins Road and made its way to the intersection where the assault occurred, and involved two offenders.

Last week, Police arrested a 20-year-old man in relation to the incident. He first appeared in Hamilton District Court on 8 May charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to reappear on 29 May.

Police arrested a second man today and charged him with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The 23-year-old is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow [Thursday].

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI