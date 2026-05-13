Landslides result in more claims than any other natural hazard

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Mark Papalii

The Natural Hazards Commission [NHC] is now receiving more claims for damage from landslides than for any other natural hazard.

NHC received almost 13,000 claims for damage from landslides in the last five years, 10,000 more than the previous five years.

“Landslides can happen with little warning and cause significant damage to homes and property and in some cases put lives at risk,” NHC chief executive Tina Mitchell said.

“As storms become more frequent and intense, landslides are understandably a growing concern for many communities,” she said.

Mitchell said it was good to understand the risks in your are and practical things that can be done to strengthen your property.

“Regular maintenance, good drainage, and getting expert advice early can make a real difference,” Mitchell said.

“If you have concerns about retaining walls or slope stability, a geotechnical engineer can help assess risks and recommend next steps.”

Homeowners living on or near slopes are encouraged to be alert to early warning signs of instability, such as cracks in the ground, leaning retaining walls, or changes after heavy rainfall.

“It is also important to understand how your insurance works. That allows homeowners to make informed decisions – whether that’s strengthening their property or planning for any gaps in insurance cover,” she said.

For those buying property, NHC recommended checking the Natural Hazards Portal for information about previous claims relating to landslides or other hazards, which can indicate future risk.

“Understanding your property’s natural hazard risks before an event occurs can help reduce stress and financial pressure later,” Mitchell said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand