Thousands queue as Milford Track spots book out in minutes

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Tess Brunton / RNZ

The popular Milford Track was mostly sold out within half-an-hour of bookings opening, with thousands queuing online to secure a spot.

There were about 7000 available for the ‘Great Walk’.

Last year, the Department of Conservation (DOC) upgraded its online booking system to include a virtual queue to help manage peak demand after multiple crashes in previous years.

In 2023, the booking website crashed for several hours when 10,000 people tried to book the Milford Track at once, with further crashes in 2024.

DOC heritage and visitors director Cat Wilson said demand was intense from the moment bookings opened, with about 13,500 users already in line – higher than the roughly 12,000 users recorded last year.

“The Milford Track remains one of New Zealand’s most sought-after experiences, and we saw extraordinary demand again this morning,” Wilson said.

“Despite the very high traffic volumes, the booking platform performed well and people moved steadily through the queue.”

Tess Brunton / RNZ

Wilson encouraged people to consider off-peak times, other Great Walks and other tracks and huts.

“There are still fantastic experiences available outside the busiest summer months, and people should also continue checking the booking system as cancellations and changes do occur throughout the season,” she said.

“It’s fantastic to see so many people planning adventures and getting excited about naturing in some of Aotearoa’s most special places.”

Tess Brunton / RNZ

Bookings for the remaining Great Walks, huts and campsites continue to open on staggered dates this month.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand