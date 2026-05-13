AIA Insurance pays out $790 million in claims in past year

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Paris Ibell

Health and wellbeing insurer AIA has paid out a total of $790 million in claims over the past year, including a 12 percent increase in income protection payouts.

Still, total claims paid in 2025 were down 4.7 percent on 2024’s $829.6m, which reflected larger life insurance payouts.

2025 claims paid versus 2024

$177.31m paid in health insurance claims (including $93.5m in heart-related claims) vs $167m

$257.73m paid in life insurance claims vs $298.1m

$142.45m paid in trauma claims vs $139.5m

$108.69m paid in income protection claims vs $97.2m

$21.35m paid in total permanent disablement claims vs $23.9m.

Alongside heart claims, AIA said it was seeing growth in high value medical claims, including chemotherapy and complex spinal procedures.

The company said claim payments were highest among customers aged 50 to 59.

AIA said it paid out on 91 percent of claims received in 2025.

An AIA spokesperson was not available to respond to questions.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand