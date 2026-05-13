Post-sentencing statement: Rowan Maxwell Donoghue

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the sentence handed down to Rowan Maxwell Donoghue today in Christchurch District Court.

He was sentenced to seven years and eight months imprisonment, after pleading guilty in relation to a number of historical offences against former students at St Bede’s College in Christchurch.

We are pleased to see justice done for his victims who had the bravery to come forward and tell their stories.

Our complainants have taken another step in paving the way for others to come forward, to have a voice and to not be silenced or shamed.

I would like to acknowledge the hard work of the investigation team, the Crown who prosecuted the case, and the specialist sexual assault agencies who supported the victims through this process.

We know it can be difficult and at times distressing to talk about these matters, but we would like to reassure any victims of offending that we take them seriously.

We hope this case shows anyone else who has been the victim of a sexual assault that there is hope, and there is support available to you.

Anyone who would like to make a complaint to Police with any information or to report similar offending, please contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI