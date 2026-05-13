Budget 2026 will further damage public services and drive more workers out the door – PSA

Source: PSA



The Prime Minister’s Budget 2026 preview today confirms what public service workers already feared: more cuts are coming, and New Zealanders will pay the price.

“Enough is enough. Public services are already being cut to the bone, and the Prime Minister is sharpening the knife for another round,” said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

“Thousands of jobs have already been axed. Services New Zealanders depend on are already suffering. And now the Prime Minister says ‘ongoing reprioritisation’ is required. Let’s be clear: that’s code for more cuts, all because the Government made a choice to fund tax cuts over public services.”

recent PSA survey of public service workers found one in four public service workers is thinking about leaving. found one in four public service workers is thinking about leaving.

“This Budget risks turning that into a stampede,” said Fleur Fitzsimons.

“We cannot afford to lose more experienced public servants. Who is going to tackle rising poverty, fix our crumbling infrastructure, care for our ageing population, and grow the economy? You can’t do more with less forever, and the Government has long passed the point where cuts cause real harm.

“The Prime Minister talks about investing in health and education, but those areas too have faced big job losses and real spending cuts. Now he demands further savings from every other agency. That’s not a plan; it’s a recipe for more pain and disruption.

“This is a government that has spent billions of dollars on tax cuts for landlords and big tobacco while gutting the services working New Zealanders rely on. Their priorities are a disgrace.

“New Zealanders deserve a public service with the people and resources to deliver. This Budget should be rebuilding our public services, not running them further into the ground.”

Recent statement

11 May 2026 Shock survey result – one in four public service workers thinking of leaving NZ