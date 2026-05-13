Person killed in Marlborough crash

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Patrice Allen

A person has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Marlborough.

Police were called to the accident, on Waihopai Valley Road between Shandon Road and Omaka Downs Road, about 10am on Monday.

A person died at the scene.

The road was closed while the police investigated, and has since reopened. A probe into how the crash happened was still ongoing.

Before this accident there had been 126 deaths on the road in 2026, the highest at this point of the year since 2022.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand