Chief Community Magistrate appointed

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Source: New Zealand Government

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee has announced the appointment of District Court Judge Jonathan Moses as the Chief Community Magistrate.

Judge Moses was, until recently, the Executive Judge of the Manukau District Court. He was admitted to the bar in 1985 and appointed to the District Court bench in 2010. He is a former senior trial attorney for the United Nations and worked in Tanzania for some years. He was a founding solicitor of the Mangere Community Law Centre.

Judge Moses will become the first appointee to the role, recognising the growing number and importance of Community Magistrates to the overall operation of the Courts system.

Judge Moses will take up the role following a ceremonial sitting to commemorate his appointment on the 27th May at the Manukau District Court.

MIL OSI