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‘Everywhere the Pacific Ocean touches, they love them some Katchafire’

May 13, 2026

AM-NCAmericasAsiaAsia Pacific
‘Everywhere the Pacific Ocean touches, they love them some Katchafire’

Source: Radio New Zealand

After twenty years in the business, Katchafire have made many friends in the music industry. The New Zealand band have called on some of their contacts for their latest project, Revival: The Guest Edition.

It’s the second time the band have revisited their platinum-selling debut released in 2003. Revival 2.0 was remixed by reggae legend Phillip McFarlane, and re-released back in January.

“We rubbed shoulders with all of these bands that were once our idols, we can now call them family, and we can call on them to do projects like this,” founding member Logan Bell told RNZ’s Music 101.

Caleb Spark

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand