Luxon chooses to join the anti-migrant bandwagon

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Source: Green Party

The Prime Minister’s pre-Budget speech today confirms a Government that has chosen to scapegoat migrants and shield corporate profit while New Zealanders struggle to pay the bills, says the Green Party.

“Christopher Luxon has made his choice. Blame migrants for the problems of the world in order to protect corporate profits driving the cost-of-living crisis,” says Green Party Co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“Luxon talked about the patterns playing out around the world right now, highlighting far-right anti-immigration fear mongering. He very intentionally side-stepped the reality of the billionaires reaping record profit at the expense of people and planet, and financially backing those very parties blaming migrants.”

“After trying to tie us ever-closer to the Trump administration, he’s now doing a Trump impression. This playbook always ends the same way. Working people get the blame, big business gets the spoils.”

“Cutting operational spending while talking up private capital tells you exactly whose side this Government is on. It is not the side of the whānau choosing between heating and eating tonight.”

“New Zealanders deserve a Government that takes on the corporate price-gougers and invests in the people and the public services that hold this country together.”

“Luxon has confirmed today that his final Budget won’t serve regular people. But I guess he’s never understood that to be his job.”

“New Zealanders deserve so much better,” says Swarbrick.

MIL OSI