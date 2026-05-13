Ivan Cleary to leave Penrith Panthers?

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Source: Radio New Zealand

AAP/www.photosport.nz

The most successful coach of the modern NRL era may be on the move.

Reports from Australia suggest Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary may be set to announce 2026 as his last season at the helm of the powerhouse franchise.

Cleary has led the team to unprecedented success, winning four consecutive NRL titles from 2021-2024.

Under Cleary’s tutelage, his son Nathan has evolved into the greatest player in the game today, and the pair have been integral to the resurgence at the foot of the blue mountains.

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that Cleary is expected to address his future at a press conference at 4pm NZT.

Cleary’s playing career spanned a decade and included three season at the Warriors where he played in the 2002 grand final.

He began his coaching tenure at the Warriors in 2006, leading them to another grand final in 2011.

Penrith currently sit on the top of the NRL ladder with just one loss from 10 matches.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand