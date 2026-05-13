Ivan Cleary leaving Penrith Panthers afer 2027 NRL season

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Source: Radio New Zealand

AAP/www.photosport.nz

The most successful coach of the modern NRL era has confirmed he is leaving the Penrith Panthers.

Ivan Cleary will step down as head coach at the end of the 2027 seaon.

He has been offered an advisory role with the club in 2028, and has indicated he will not seek another job as head coach in the NRL.

Cleary will be succeeded by current assistant, former Panther and Broncos star Peter Wallace.

The four-time premiership winner told Australian media he was looking to ‘branch out.’

“I’ve been a player coach for 35 years, it’s more like a lifestyle than a job so definitely looking to use my skills and experience in other areas.

“It’s a decision that I haven’t taken lightly. I feel like it’s definitely the right thing for me, my family and the club and this is the right time for me to step aside.”

Cleary said this was not a time for thank yous or tributes.

“We still have 18 months in the saddle.”

Cleary has led the team to unprecedented success, winning four consecutive NRL titles from 2021-2024.

Under Cleary’s tutelage, his son Nathan has evolved into the greatest player in the game today, and the pair have been integral to the resurgence at the foot of the Blue Mountains.

Cleary’s playing career spanned a decade and included three season at the Warriors where he played in the 2002 grand final.

He began his coaching tenure at the Warriors in 2006, leading them to another grand final in 2011.

Penrith currently sit on the top of the NRL ladder with just one loss from 10 matches.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand