IMBA and FOMO Pay to offer universal accessibility to arts and payments

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Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 May 2026 – IMBA Theatre, Singapore’s first-ever attraction at Gardens by the Bay dedicated to art, storytelling and immersive experiences, has partnered with FOMO Pay to deliver a seamless, inclusive payment experience for its diverse local and international audiences. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to universal accessibility: while IMBA brings world-class arts and culture to a global audience, FOMO Pay provides the seamless payment infrastructure to make those experiences inclusive for all.

A Stage for Every Story

Located within Singapore’s iconic Gardens by the Bay and just steps from Marina Bay Sands, IMBA Theatre is a cultural space where education, entertainment and culture exist in one space. Every show is designed not only to immerse and engage, but to spark curiosity and leave visitors with something new to think about.

Michael Lee, CEO, IMBA, said, “At IMBA, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of how technology and big ideas intersect to make culture accessible to people of all walks of life. By integrating FOMO Pay’s world-class digital payment solutions at our venue, we are ensuring that our visitors can engage with our exhibits through a seamless, contactless, and future-ready payment ecosystem.”

The 80,000 sq ft space includes two purpose-built black box theatres with cutting-edge technology, a dedicated gallery for exhibitions, a retail merchandise store, a wellness dining concept, and an immersive cultural zone by Prudential Singapore. Officially launched on 21 April 2026, IMBA Theatre currently houses the world’s first tri-format presentation featuring works by celebrated Colombian artist Maestro Fernando Botero, jointly presented with the Fernando Botero Foundation; and Lightroom’s David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away), currently the only place in Southeast Asia where audiences can experience the show. Beyond international productions, IMBA actively nurtures Singapore’s local arts talents, giving homegrown artists and creators a platform alongside world-renowned works.

Built for Everyone Who Walks Through the Door

As the only immersive theatre of its scale in Southeast Asia, IMBA welcomes a diverse and international audience. Serving them means making every part of the visitor journey seamless, including how they pay.

FOMO Pay’s FOMO AI Soundbox is Singapore’s first compact payment and merchant intelligence device, consolidating cards, PayNow, e-wallets, and stablecoins into a single terminal. Instant audio confirmations keep queues moving efficiently, even during peak visit periods. Built with an integrated microphone and an AI-powered merchant intelligence layer in development, the device also enables IMBA’s team to surface operational insights in real time, supporting faster, smarter decision-making across rotating shows and exhibitions.

“Art and culture have the power to connect people across languages, backgrounds, and borders, and the experiences built around them should reflect that,” said Louis Liu, Founder and CEO of FOMO Pay. “Our partnership with IMBA reflects what FOMO Pay is built to do, and that is to make payments simple, so visitors can focus fully on the experience itself.”

Two Brands, One Vision



The partnership between IMBA and FOMO Pay brings together two organisations with a shared belief that great experiences should be open to everyone. While IMBA works to make arts and culture accessible to all, FOMO Pay ensures the payment experience is equally inclusive, familiar to visitors regardless of where they come from. As IMBA continues to grow its regional footprint, FOMO Pay is proud to support that journey.

https://www.fomopay.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fomo-pay/

https://x.com/FOMOPayOfficial

Hashtag: #DigitalPayment #DigitalBanking #DigitalAsset #FinTech #AgenticPayments #AI

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.