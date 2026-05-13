Fire and Emergency reinforces public safety messages and updates on emergency response arrangements

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand is reminding the public to take care during a strike by the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) from 4.30 to 5.30pm on Wednesday 13 May.

“I want to reassure the public that all 111 calls will be received and responded to during the strike period,” Deputy National Commander Megan Stiffler says.

“It is important to remember that response times may be delayed in impacted areas as volunteer crews have to respond from the next closest location.

“During this period on Wednesday, due to staffing impacts, Police will receive 111 fire calls on Fire and Emergency’s behalf under agreed call-taking and transfer protocols. Fire and Emergency staff will continue to triage and dispatch trucks and crews to incidents.

“As we have done during previous strike periods, Fire and Emergency will prioritise emergencies and may not attend less serious incidents, such as private fire alarms where there is no sign of fire, small rubbish fires, traffic-management assistance, and animal rescues.”

In addition, Fire and Emergency has established a process with Hato Hone St John and Wellington Free Ambulance for responding to medical events in impacted areas.

“Our advice remains the same. If there is a fire, evacuate early, get out, stay out, then call 111,” Megan Stiffler says.

“The need for additional contingency arrangements today reinforces the disruption caused by the ongoing strike action.

“We remain focused on achieving a fair and sustainable settlement with the NZPFU so we can continue working to keep communities safe and urge the NZPFU to lift strike action while engagement between the parties continues.”