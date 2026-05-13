Boosting capability in schools to grow international education offering

Post

Source: New Zealand Government

As part of the Government’s work to grow the international education sector, new funding for a dedicated support function will help build sector capability and support schools to attract and manage international students, Education Minister Erica Stanford says.

“Through the Govenrment’s Going for Growth plan, we are focused on doubling the sector’s value to $7.2 billion by 2034. We are already well on our way with enrolments growing 11 percent in 2025,” Ms Stanford says.

“As part of that, we’re helping to ensure that schools have the resources they need. Today’s commitment will see specialist support provided by a tendered organisation with deep knowledge and experience in school-based international education.

“This will support schools with marketing, resourcing, finding homestays, and with resources to understand their obligations to ensure student wellbeing and safety.

“The sector has already made strong progress in 2025, with school enrolments continuing to recover toward pre-pandemic levels. This investment will help schools build on that momentum and grow their international programmes with confidence.”

Ms Stanford says that all schools who choose to participate will be able to benefit this from this support, including those that not yet enrolling international students.

“International education is a large contributor to New Zealand’s economy. Enabling schools to support more international students will allow this economic growth to continue in a way that is high quality and sustainable.”

The tender will be available on the Government Electronic Tender Service (GETS) by the end of June 2026.

MIL OSI