Blair Tuke moves off the boat for America’s Cup preliminary regatta

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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Three-time America’s Cup winner Blair Tuke won’t be a part of the on-water crew for next week’s America’s Cup preliminary regatta in Sardinia.

Tuke, who won the cup in 2017, 2021 and 2024, will instead be involved in Team New Zealand’s onshore development.

A release from the team said Tuke would continue to transition into a more executive and strategic role, focused on the speed development of Taihoro and performance of the sailing team in the lead up to the America’s Cup defence in Naples in 2027.

“I am really excited by the challenge of transitioning into another phase of my career within a team I have had such success with,” Tuke said in the statement.

“The team as a whole is under no illusions as to how tough a fourth straight defence will be, so playing my part and utilising my experience will hopefully continue to contribute to its ongoing success.”

Tuke formed a formidable partnership with skipper Peter Burling in their Americas Cup successes, in trimmer/flight controller roles

Burling left Team New Zealand just over a year ago, later saying [https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/sport/579918/peter-burling-says-control-team-new-zealand-wanted-over-him-was-just-crazy it wanted to exert too much control over him.

New Zealand will have two crews competing in Sardinia in two AC40s.

The number one boat will have the helming duties shared by skipper Nathan Outteridge and 20-year-old Seb Menzies, and will feature trimmers Andy Maloney and Iain Jensen.

The second development boat will have Erica Dawson and Jake Pye take the dual-helm positions, joined by trimmers Serena Woodall and Josh Armit.

The eight-boat fleet has dual entries from New Zealand, Great Britain and Luna Rossa, alongside single-boat entries from La Roche-Posay Racing of France and Team Alinghi from Switzerland.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand