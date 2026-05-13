Agenda for June 2026 Rheumatology Advisory Committee meeting

Source: PHARMAC

Information on what the Rheumatology Advisory Committee will be considering at its upcoming meeting in June 2026

Matters Arising

Etanercept (branded as Enbrel) and adalimumab (branded as Amgenvita/ Humira) for ankylosing spondylitis – changes to funding criteria

The Committee will discuss adjusting the eligibility criteria for etanercept and adalimumab to widen access through changes to the funding criteria requiring bilaterial sacroiliitis.

Application for etanercept and adalimumab(external link)

Applications

Upadacitinb (branded as Rinvoq) for Giant Cell Arteritis

The Committee will discuss an application for upadacitinib for the treatment of people living with Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA)

Application for upadacitinib(external link)

Azacitidine, Ruxolitinib (branded as Jakavi) and Tocilizumab (branded as Actemra) for VEXAS Syndrome

The Committee will discuss three treatments for people living with VEXAS syndrome. VEXAS syndrome (Vacuoles, E1 enzyme, X-linked, Autoinflammatory, Somatic) is a severe autoinflammatory condition that presents with various and broad symptoms, including blood, joint and skin symptoms.

Azacitidine, ruxolitinib and tocilizumab are currently funded for other conditions, with eligibility criteria. These treatments were considered by the Cancer Treatments Advisory Committee at their May 2025 meeting. The applications will now go to the Rheumatology Advisory Committee to seek further advice for assessment.

2025-05-02-Cancer-Treatments-Advisory-Committtee-Record [PDF, 362 KB]

Application for azacitidine(external link)

Application for ruxolitinib(external link)

Application for tocilizumab(external link)

Ustekinumab (branded as Stelara) for Psoriatic Arthritis

The Committee will discuss an application for ustekinumab for the treatment of people living with psoriatic arthritis.

Application for ustekinumab(external link)

Anifrolumab (branded as Saphnelo) for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

The Committee will discuss an application for anifrolumab for the treatment of people with highly active systemic lupus erythematosus despite use of currently funded treatments . This treatment was considered by PTAC at their November 2025 meeting and will go to the Rheumatology Advisory Committee to seek further advice for assessment.

2025-11-PTAC-meeting-record [PDF, 659 KB]

Application for anifrolumab (SLEDAI-2K ≥10)(external link)

Application for anifrolumab (SLEDAI-2K ≥6)(external link)