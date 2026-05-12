Xero founder Sir Rod Drury withdrawn from speakers event amid allegations

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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Xero founder Sir Rod Drury has been withdrawn from a list of keynote speakers due to speak at the Electrify Queenstown business event next week.

It comes after a number of women raised allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the former New Zealander of the Year.

Former Xero staffer Ally Naylor first raised the allegations of misconduct against Sir Rod last month.

The business tycoon rejected “any allegation of wrongdoing” and described his relationship with Naylor as “limited” and “consensual”.

Since then, further allegations of inappropriate behaviour have been raised by media outlets Stuff, and entrepreneur Jenene Crossan.

Sir Rod returned his 2026 New Zealander of the Year award last week, with the awards office confirming the award would not be re-awarded.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand