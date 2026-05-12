Whangārei man praised for tackling man fleeing police

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Source: Radio New Zealand

A Whangārei man has been praised for tackling a man who was fleeing police.

Whangārei area response manager, Senior Sergeant Rene Rakete, said police received multiple calls on Tuesday morning reporting disorderly behaviour from a man in Whangārei CBD, primarily along Cameron Street.

“The male was observed kicking shop windows, which resulted in one shop front being smashed, and throwing outdoor furniture as he moved through the area.

“Officers responded quickly and located the man, who fled on foot upon seeing police.”

NZ Police / Screenshot

As officers were chasing the man towards Vine Street at about 7.40am, a member of the public who was outside Honey’s Coffee Shop intervened.

“This member of the public has seen the alleged offender running towards him and tackled him to the ground, allowing the officers directly behind him to safely take him into custody.

“I’d like to acknowledge this man’s actions, his intervention prevented further damage and ensured the matter was brought under control quickly,” Rakete said.

“While we encourage the community not to take matters into their own hands, this individual definitely came to the aid of police and we are grateful.

“I also wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a call up from the All Blacks after watching that tackle.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand