Xero CEO speaks out amid allegations against founder Sir Rod Drury

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied/Xero

The chief executive of accounting software company Xero says it does not tolerate sexual harassment or misconduct in the workplace.

It comes amid allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour from multiple women against its founder Sir Rod Drury.

Former Xero staffer Ally Naylor first raised the allegations of misconduct against Drury last month.

The business tycoon rejected “any allegation of wrongdoing” and described his relationship with Naylor as “limited” and “consensual”.

Since then, further allegations of inappropriate behaviour have been raised by media outlet Stuff and entrepreneur Jenene Crossan.

supplied

Xero’s current chief executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy said she had a “deep empathy” for anyone who has ever experienced sexual harassment, and she and the board were taking Xero’s past handling of complaints “extremely seriously”.

“Our expectations of our people make it clear we do not tolerate sexual harassment or misconduct in the workplace, and we have clear policies to handle any such allegations.”

She pointed to the appointment of Maria Dew KC to conduct a review of Xero’s handling of the 2017 complaint reported by Stuff.

“It is the seriousness of the allegations that informed our approach to this matter,” she said.

Singh Cassidy she is proud Xero’s current employees recognise it as a safe and inclusive environment.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand