Bridge Data Centres and EcoCeres Complete Inaugural HVO-Powered Backup Fuel Pilot for Data Centres in Asia Pacific

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 May 2026 – Bridge Data Centres (BDC), a Singapore-headquartered hyperscale data centre provider, and EcoCeres, a global leader in the innovation and commercialisation of renewable fuels and green molecules, have successfully completed their inaugural Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO)-powered backup fuel pilot in Asia Pacific at BDC’s data centre campuses. HVO is a next-generation renewable fuel derived from 100% waste-based feedstock and serves as a high-quality drop-in substitute for conventional fossil diesel. It requires no modifications to existing backup generators and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90 per cent.

The pilot covered the full range of emergency backup power scenarios, including generator startup, load transfer and sustained operations under data centre conditions, with all performance and emissions targets met. In addition, BDC has completed large-scale HVO testing across multiple locations. Building on the success of the pilot, BDC intends to further deploy HVO-powered solutions across its data centre campus in Asia Pacific and beyond.

Eric Fan, CEO of Bridge Data Centres, said: “Sustainability is core to BDC’s strategy. As AI workloads continue to scale across the region, we are committed to advancing innovative clean energy solutions that reduce our carbon footprint while meeting the performance and reliability requirements of our hyperscale customers. The success of our inaugural pilot in Asia Pacific demonstrates that HVO-powered backup fuel is a feasible and replicable concept for other high-growth data centre markets.”

Matti Lievonen, CEO of EcoCeres, said: “Decarbonising data centres is one of the most urgent and technically demanding challenges in the net zero transition, and we are proud to partner with Bridge Data Centres to demonstrate that HVO is ready to perform at scale in real-world operations. By proving that waste based renewable fuels can meet stringent reliability and performance requirements in existing diesel backup systems, this pilot offers a practical way for operators to significantly reduce emissions while maintaining the highest standards of reliability.”

The milestone comes after BDC and EcoCeres signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly pilot and promote HVO adoption in data centre operations.

BDC and EcoCeres will collaborate further to develop common standards and practical guidelines to support broader HVO adoption across the data centre industry.

The partnership is part of BDC’s wider push to advance clean energy solutions for data centres, which includes developing Singapore’s first floating hydrogen power generation solution tailored for next-generation AI data centres.

https://www.bridgedatacentres.com/

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Hashtag: #BridgeDataCentres, #RenewableEnergy, #HydrotreatedVegetableOil

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