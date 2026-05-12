Two arrested following dangerous driving, Tauranga

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police have made two arrests following reports of dangerous driving in Tauranga this morning.

Acting Senior Sergeant Russell Owen says Police attention was drawn to a stolen vehicle shortly after 7am in Bethlehem.

“The vehicle was of interest to Police in relation to an aggravated robbery in Waihi on 7 May,” Acting Senior Sergeant Owen says.

“When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled at speed and was reported driving dangerously, including on the wrong side of State Highway 2 through an area with blind corners and narrow bridges.”

Due to the risk to the public, road spikes were deployed ahead of the vehicle.

Acting Senior Sergeant Owen says the vehicle eventually came to a stop near the intersection of Cameron Road and 11th Avenue about 7.50am.

“Two occupants abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but they were quickly located and taken into custody.”

The vehicle has been uplifted for further investigation.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Acting Senior Sergeant Owen thanked members of the public for making prompt reports regarding the vehicle.

“We appreciate the information received from the public, as well as everyone’s patience while traffic was temporarily disrupted,” he says.

“This was excellent teamwork and together we were able to bring this incident to a safe resolution, and take the two offenders into custody.”

One woman, age 29, is due in Tauranga District Court this afternoon on multiple driving and property offences.

Another woman, age 25, is charged with property offences and is due in Tauranga District Court 18 May.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI