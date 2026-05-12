Extra strength: Offender cuffed after morning disorder

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

A Whangārei man clearly started his day with an extra shot, assisting Police make an arrest after tackling a fleeing offender to the ground.

The man, who was outside Honey’s Coffee Shop at about 7.40am on Monday, was treated to more than a read of the paper after becoming aware of a situation unfolding nearby.

“Police had received multiple calls reporting a disorderly male in the Whangārei CBD, primarily along Cameron Street,” Whangārei Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Rene Rakete says.

“The male was observed kicking shop windows, which resulted in one shop front being smashed, and throwing outdoor furniture as he moved through the area.

“Officers responded quickly and located the man, who fled on foot upon seeing Police.”

Senior Sergeant Rakete says as officers pursued the alleged offender towards Vine Street, a member of the public at Honeys Coffee Shop became aware of the events unfolding.

“This member of the public has seen the alleged offender running towards him and tackled him to the ground, allowing the officers directly behind him to safely take him into custody.

“I’d like to acknowledge this man’s actions, his intervention prevented further damage and ensured the matter was brought under control quickly.

“While we encourage the community not to take matters into their own hands, this individual definitely came to the aid of Police and we are grateful.

“I also wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a call up from the All Blacks after watching that tackle.”

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

NOTE: Head to the Northland Police Facebook page to watch the video.

MIL OSI