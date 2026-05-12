Ready-mixed concrete: March 2026 quarter – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand Ready-mixed concrete: March 2026 quarter – information release 12 May 2026 Ready-mixed concrete statistics provide an indicator of construction activity. Key facts In the March 2026 quarter, the actual volume of ready-mixed concrete produced was 869,652 cubic metres, up 1.8 percent compared with the March 2025 quarter.

In the year ended March 2026, 3.66 million cubic metres of ready-mixed concrete was produced, down 3.8 percent compared with the year ended March 2025.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the volume of ready-mixed concrete rose 1.1 percent in the March 2026 quarter, following a 2.7 percent rise in the December 2025 quarter.