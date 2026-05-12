HKSTP Joins Medical Fair and Asia Summit on Global Health with 38 Park Companies

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 May 2026 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) joined alongside 38 Park companies in the two flagship events of the 5International Healthcare Week — theand theheld from 11 – 13 May. Showcasing at these premier medical innovation and technology (I&T) events, HKSTP is demonstrating its pivotal role in nurturing and supporting the growth of biotechnology enterprises. During ASGH, HKSTP also hosted a dedicated investor pitch session, providing Park companies with an exclusive stage to connect directly with global capital and pursue fundraising opportunities.

HKSTP joined Medical Fair and Asia Summit on Global Health with 38 Park companies, comprehensively demonstrating the diverse strengths of Hong Kong’s life and health technology sector as it progresses from R&D to commercial application.

Over 30 Market-Ready Solutions across Four Key Industry Focus

On the opening day of the Medical Fair, the HKSTP pavilion drew numerous industry professionals, investors and professional buyers, who gathered to explore Hong Kong’s latest I&T achievements and actively discuss collaboration opportunities. Participating companies span four critical areas — health monitoring, surgical assistance, precision medicine, rehabilitation training — comprehensively demonstrating the diverse strengths of Hong Kong’s life and health technology sector as it progresses from research and development (R&D) to commercial application.

Mr Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said: “HKSTP has always been a steadfast partner to tech ventures, building a vibrant and well-established ecosystem for biotech companies ranging from start-ups with early-stage innovation to experienced innovators with market-ready solutions. To meet their diverse needs, we offer end-to-end support from R&D to clinical applications, including lab facilities, funding connections and market expansion. Our presence at this event fully reflects the innovative vitality and strength of Hong Kong’s life and health tech ecosystem. We hope to showcase Hong Kong’s cutting-edge medical R&D achievements to the international community, while delivering a clear message: Hong Kong is not only a top-tier scientific research base, but also the strongest springboard for technology enterprises to go global. By uniting forces across all sectors, we will further solidify Hong Kong’s leadership as an international health tech hub.”

Park company Highlights:

Endovision offers an intestinal endoscopic imaging system that leverages AI and real-time imaging to assist physicians in conducting more precise examinations. The solution has already obtained EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification.

offers an intestinal endoscopic imaging system that leverages AI and real-time imaging to assist physicians in conducting more precise examinations. The solution has already obtained EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification. Mirror Caring presents SyncKnee, a smart wearable solution integrating flexible sensors, embedded systems and AI analytics to deliver real-time monitoring of knee joint health and data-driven insights.

presents SyncKnee, a smart wearable solution integrating flexible sensors, embedded systems and AI analytics to deliver real-time monitoring of knee joint health and data-driven insights. Voice Empowerment Technology features a customised “AI Voice Reconstruction Tool” designed to enhance the efficiency of speech therapy services, offering breakthrough communication support for patients with aphasia and speech disorders.

“World-First” Cutting-Edge Medical Technologies Take Centre Stage

This year, HKSTP has also set up a dedicated exhibition zone at the Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH), spotlighting a range of groundbreaking biomedical solutions, including several “world-first” innovations:

Agilis Robotics: The world’s first robotic-assisted “En Bloc Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumour”, achieving precise tumour resection margins and offering a minimally invasive surgical option with faster recovery for early-stage cancer patients.

The world’s first robotic-assisted “En Bloc Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumour”, achieving precise tumour resection margins and offering a minimally invasive surgical option with faster recovery for early-stage cancer patients. GenEditBio : The world’s first in vivo genome editing therapy (often referred to as “DNA surgery”) targeting corneal dystrophy, with Phase I clinical trials expected to commence this year, aiming to improve patients’ quality of life.

: The world’s first in vivo genome editing therapy (often referred to as “DNA surgery”) targeting corneal dystrophy, with Phase I clinical trials expected to commence this year, aiming to improve patients’ quality of life. Meta Pharmaceuticals: The world’s first oral inhibitor for treating autoimmune diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease and multiple sclerosis, enhancing medication convenience and delivering safer, more effective anti-inflammatory therapy.

Dedicated Investor Pitch Session: Connecting Global Capital to Accelerate Enterprise Growth

For early-stage biotech companies, funding is crucial to sustaining research and achieving breakthroughs. To this end, HKSTP is fulfilling its role as a “super-connector” by hosting the “Life and Health Technology Innovation Pitch” at ASGH, to bridge between Park companies and the global market and deepen international partnerships.

HKSTP hosted the “Life and Health Technology Innovation Pitch” session, providing Park companies with an exclusive stage to connect directly with 12 global investors and pursue fundraising opportunities.

The pitch session bought together 12 leading global investors from the UK, the US, Singapore, Canada and beyond, creating a top-tier platform for fundraising and business matching, and accelerating the translation of life and health tech innovations. Ten Park companies with breakthrough technologies took the stage to attract international capital, further showcase their innovative solutions and advance to the next stage of growth and global expansion.

Event Details:

Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair (Medical Fair)

Date: 11–13 May 2026

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 3DE

HKSTP Booth: 3E-E06

Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH)

Date: 11–12 May 2026

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 3FG

HKSTP Booth: 3F-A11

Hashtag: #HKSTP

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