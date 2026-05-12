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Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) has a new name

May 12, 2026

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Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) has a new name

Source: Radio New Zealand

A medical condition affecting more than 170 million women worldwide has been renamed after researchers led a global process over 14 years to correct a misunderstanding.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) – a hormonal and metabolic condition which can affect fertility, weight, skin, hair, mental health and long-term risk of diabetes and heart disease – has been renamed to Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS).

Unlike the name suggests, “true” ovarian cysts aren’t a feature of the syndrome and experts have spent years trying to untangle the confusion. Now, new research and action is here to clear the air.

Symptoms of PCOS are wide ranging and can include skin issues like acne. (file image)

Unsplash / Fellipe Ditadi

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand