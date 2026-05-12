Behind Every Great Cup: ANGEL Presents Professional Coffee Water Solutions at World of Coffee Bangkok 2026

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Source: Media Outreach

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 May 2026 – ANGEL, a global water purification brand, successfully participated in World of Coffee Bangkok as a Gold Sponsor, strengthening its presence in the global coffee industry through professional coffee water solutions and commercial drinking water systems.

During the exhibition, ANGEL provided RO drinking water support throughout the venue, supplying clean and refreshing drinking water for exhibitors and visitors. ANGEL’s sponsorship presence also extended across multiple touchpoints of the event experience, including official attendee lanyards used throughout the exhibition.

In addition, ANGEL served as the water filtration sponsor for the SCA (Specialty Coffee Association) Community Lounge, where its purification systems supplied stable, high-quality water for espresso machines used by SCA members and coffee professionals from around the world. The lounge became an important networking and communication space for global coffee industry leaders and professionals during the event.

ANGEL showcased water filtration solutions designed for coffee shops, including the C11 Microfiltration Water Purifier and the R8-H Reverse Osmosis Water Purifier with TDS Controller. The solutions are designed to help coffee professionals achieve cleaner and more stable water while maintaining balanced mineral content for coffee extraction.

The R8-H system supports TDS adjustment, allowing businesses to optimize water quality according to different coffee beans, roasting profiles, and brewing requirements. Optional configurations such as UV sterilizer and pre-filter further improve water safety and filtration performance, supporting reliable operation in high-demand commercial scenarios.

Through the exhibition, ANGEL demonstrated how professional water management can help coffee businesses improve beverage consistency, reduce maintenance caused by scale buildup, and enhance long-term operational efficiency. As more coffee and tea brands continue expanding internationally, water quality management is becoming an increasingly important part of commercial beverage operations.

To date, ANGEL has partnered with more than 30,000 foodservice stores worldwide, including internationally recognized brands such as KFC Indonesia, TOMORO COFFEE, and Haidilao. These collaborations reflect ANGEL’s growing capability to support large-scale commercial food & beverage operations with reliable water solutions tailored to diverse market needs.

By participating in World of Coffee Bangkok, ANGEL further enhanced its visibility within the international coffee community while reinforcing its capability to deliver professional water solutions for specialty coffee applications worldwide. Looking ahead, ANGEL will continue driving innovation and refining its solutions to better support the evolving needs of the global foodservice industry.

Hashtag: #ANGEL

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