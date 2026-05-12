Oriini Kaipara confirms loyalty to Te Pāti Māori after conflicting reports

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

author:lillian_hanly]

VNP/Phil Smith

Oriini Kaipara has confirmed her loyalty to Te Pāti Māori after conflicting statements were made by her spokesperson to different media outlets, as the party announces it will make a formal complaint.

In a social media post, Kaipara said she wanted to “correct the narrative” that was reported on Monday evening by Stuff that she was “still considering options” in response to a question asking if she would stay with Te Pāti Māori (TPM).

“I confirm that the comments claiming to be mine are not. I did not and have not spoken with any reporter on this matter,” Kaipara said on social media.

It comes after Mariameno Kapa-Kingi announced she was quitting to start a new party, named after her electorate Te Tai Tokerau.

Speaking to RNZ, Kaipara’s recently appointed communications advisor confirmed she would not be following suit and was committed to running for TPM.

The spokesperson said he made a mistake by telling Stuff that Kaipara said she was “considering options”.

Kaipara’s social media post later emphasised she remained a “committed member of Te Pāti Māori, committed to Tāmaki Makaurau, and committed to making this a one term government.”

Earlier on Monday, following Kapa-Kingi’s announcement, a statement attributed to Kaipara was circulated to some media.

This acknowledged Kapa-Kingi’s announcement, and Kaipara’s commitment to Tāmaki Makaurau, including a clear understanding her electorate crosses through Te Tai Tokerau and Hauraki-Waikato.

She said she naturally worked closely with Kapa-Kingi and Hauraki-Waikato MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, “this will not change.”

RNZ / Layla Bailey-McDowell

Stuff later reported Kaipara “says she is considering leaving Te Pāti Māori, and could join another party ahead of November’s election”.

RNZ sought confirmation from Kaipara’s communications advisor, who explained the statement provided to Stuff had been a mistake.

Kaipara’s clarification on social media came through late Monday evening, in which she also said she would make no further comment on the matter.

Te Pāti Māori also issued a statement late on Monday evening, to “correct an inaccuracy in Stuff and ThreeNews reporting”.

The statement said it was “incorrect” a reporter had said they had had a conversation with Kaipara.

“Oriini confirms she has not spoken with any Stuff reporter, and any comments attributed to her are not hers.

“For the sake of accuracy, we ask that this be corrected across all relevant media sites as soon as possible.

“We will be making a formal complaint, as the reporter misled our co-leader during the interview. We also request an apology from Stuff and ThreeNews.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand