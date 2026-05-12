Car hits power pole cutting electricity around Cambridge

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

Power was cut off in several parts of Cambridge, in the Waipā District, after a car hit a power pole.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Cambridge Road shortly before 2.30am on Tuesday.

Police said there were no reports of injuries.

Lines company Waipā Networks says properties in Kaipaki, Parallel Road, Te Awamutu/ Cambridge Road and Wallace Road were affected.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand