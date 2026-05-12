NZ lamb exporters at risk of President Trump imposing new tariffs – Trade Minister

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Trade Minister Todd McClay said he was expecting the United States government to announce it was launching a trade investigation into New Zealand and Australian lamb imports in the coming weeks.

New Zealand lamb exports to the US have grown in recent years, with more than $600m of sheep meat – including lamb sold to the US – in 2025.

US Trade officials are thought to be launching investigations into so-called unfair trade practices, as a way to reintroduce tariffs deemed illegal by the Supreme Court.

“We know they are doing investigations at the moment, so-called investigations, they are looking for other ways to put that tariff wall back up,” McClay said.

McClay said an investigation into lamb was likely and it was possible that if the president needed to shore up votes in some states, he could hit New Zealand and Australia with tariffs.

He said that his officials were talking to their US counterparts and reminding them that New Zealand was providing good product, was not flooding the market and was helping US farmers grow the market for lamb.

“But the nature of it is when the president decides, the president decides, and so if he decides, you know, that if he’s had a bad lamp chop or something, who knows what’s going to happen”

Most New Zealand exports to the US face the blanket global tariff rate of 10 percent.

This was imposed after an earlier 15 percent tariff on New Zealand exports was deemed illegal by the Supreme Court.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand