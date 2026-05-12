Government announces delegations for new Associate Agriculture Minister

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Source: New Zealand Government

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay today confirmed new Associate Agriculture Minister Mike Butterick’s key areas of delegated responsibility across the primary sector.

“Mike Butterick brings a deep understanding of farming and rural communities to his new role,” Mr McClay says.

Mr Butterick has delegated responsibility for:

The organics sector

Water security and storage

The arable sector

M ā ori agribusiness

Catchment groups

“His appointments strengthen the coalition Government’s team of Ministers focused on backing New Zealand’s food and fibre sector,” Mr McClay says.

Mr McClay says Mr Butterick, as a sheep and beef farmer from the Wairarapa, has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing rural communities.

“He will support the Government’s work cutting red tape for farmers and growers and driving productivity growth.”

Mr McClay has assumed responsibility for horticulture matters.



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