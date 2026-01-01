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Is it really possible to live a plastic-free life?

May 12, 2026

AM-NCAsiaAsia PacificAustralia
Is it really possible to live a plastic-free life?

Source: Radio New Zealand

When 60-year-old Liz Bell wakes up in the morning, she rolls out of a bed made with cotton sheets and a feather-stuffed duvet and pillows.

She pours oats from a glass jar into a stainless steel pot and stirs them with a wooden spoon to make porridge. Bell avoids plastic utensils and nonstick cookware (Teflon is a brand name for PTFE, a type of fluoropolymer plastic).

Bell chops the vegetables for her lunchtime salad on a wooden chopping board rather than a plastic one. Then, she places the salad in a glass container to take to the primary school she teaches at near her home on the Kāpiti Coast.

Liz Bell with her husband.

supplied

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand