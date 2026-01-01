Football festival brings more global football stars

Post

Source: New Zealand Government

Fans will get a chance to see Chelsea F.C. Women in action at the International Football Festival, thanks to the Government’s $70 million Major Events and Tourism Package, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says.

“Chelsea F.C. Women will take on Auckland FC Women’s Invitational XI on Saturday 8 August at Eden Park, joining Tottenham Hotspur in New Zealand,” Louise Upston says.

“It is fantastic to welcome another world-class team to New Zealand, giving football fans the chance to see Chelsea in action thanks to the Government’s investment into attracting events of this calibre.

“This will be the first time a Women’s Super League club has played in New Zealand.

“The festival will provide a winter economic boost to Auckland by bringing buzz to hospitality and tourism businesses, creating more jobs and strengthening our economy.

“The matches will be broadcast globally showcasing New Zealand as a world-class destination for culture, sport and entertainment.

“It’s exciting to welcome Chelsea F.C. Women to Eden Park as women’s football in New Zealand continues to grow, building on the legacy of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023,” Louise Upston says.

“I am proud of the work this Government has done attracting these showstopper events.”

Events supported through the Government’s Events Attraction Package include Linkin Park in Auckland, the Ultra Music Festival in Wellington, Robbie Williams in Auckland and Christchurch, the FIFA World Series in Auckland and the World Surf League Championship Tour in Raglan.

Notes to Editor

The Events Attraction Package is part of a wider $70 million Major Events and Tourism package announced by the Government in September 2025.

Individual funding amounts for each event will not be disclosed for commercial reasons. The total funding amount for all events supported by the Events Attraction Package will be released once all events are announced.

Tickets start at $19 and are on sale from 12 May.

MIL OSI